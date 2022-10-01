Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 60.4% in September

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Amerigo Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 43,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.91.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

