American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.05 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

