American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,971,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 186,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 1,792,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,530. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

