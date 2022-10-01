American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

NYSE C traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 22,266,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,317,396. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

