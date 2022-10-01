American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,325 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 5.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $33,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $7,440,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

