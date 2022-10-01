American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,825 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total value of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,726,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,230,727 shares of company stock worth $6,198,928. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
SMRT opened at 2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.64. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of 2.19 and a one year high of 14.74.
SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 67.95%. The firm had revenue of 42.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 51.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
