American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $20.85 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 3.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %
MAA stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
