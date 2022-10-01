American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $17.37 Million Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559,610 shares during the period. Chindata Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.61% of Chindata Group worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,385 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 920,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 904,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CD opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.84. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Chindata Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.