American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,820 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 1.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.38% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

