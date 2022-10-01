Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 9.8%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06. Approximately 3,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.