Ambire AdEx 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.20 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $32.36 million and $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,247,214 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.