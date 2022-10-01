Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Amati AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.56) on Friday. Amati AIM VCT has a one year low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The firm has a market cap of £196.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.79.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

