Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Price Performance
Shares of Amati AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.56) on Friday. Amati AIM VCT has a one year low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The firm has a market cap of £196.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.79.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
