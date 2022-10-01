Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 51.0% in September

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amarantus BioScience Stock Performance
Shares of AMBS remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,750. Amarantus BioScience has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Amarantus BioScience
