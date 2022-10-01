Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 51.0% in September

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amarantus BioScience Stock Performance

Shares of AMBS remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,750. Amarantus BioScience has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

