AM Investment Strategies LLC Invests $269,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after buying an additional 506,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,025,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

FLO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 1,056,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,190. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

