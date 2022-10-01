AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

