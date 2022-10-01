AM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 434,245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Snap by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,873 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Snap stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 29,121,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,958,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

