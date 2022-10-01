AM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

DHR opened at $258.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

