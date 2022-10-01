AM Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 1.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.