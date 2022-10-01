Altura Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.72 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Altura has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Altura has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and $479,282.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004565 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.01630866 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Altura Profile

ALU is a coin. Its launch date was May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 1,330,000,000 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/AlturaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altura’s official website is www.alturanft.com.

Buying and Selling Altura

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Altura using one of the exchanges listed above.

