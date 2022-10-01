Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

