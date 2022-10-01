Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 11,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 503,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market cap of $914.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $89,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,251,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,148.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 206,844 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,127,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

