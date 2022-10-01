Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DRTSW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 102,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

