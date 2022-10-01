Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.31.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Alpha Pro Tech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James Buchan sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $32,665.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 25.7% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

