Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Almirall from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Almirall from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Almirall Price Performance

LBTSF stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Almirall has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

