Ally Direct Token (DRCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $694,984.63

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Ally Direct Token has a total market capitalization of $694,984.63 and approximately $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ally Direct Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ally Direct Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ally Direct Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.11 or 0.99995249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082681 BTC.

Ally Direct Token Coin Profile

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2021. Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.

Ally Direct Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally empowers businesses and delivery drivers with a full suite of software tools to help them run operations, own their customer relationships and grow their businesses. The DRCT Token serves as the financial backbone of the Ally ecosystem, governed by standard protocols to ensure transparency at every stage. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ally Direct Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ally Direct Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ally Direct Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ally Direct Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ally Direct Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.