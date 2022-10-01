Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $8.62 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.