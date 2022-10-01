Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $8.62 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
