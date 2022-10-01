Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 2,358,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,132. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,919,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

