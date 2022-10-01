AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in September

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 42,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 90,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 304,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.