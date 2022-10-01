Alkimi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.69 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Alkimi has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alkimi Coin Profile

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

