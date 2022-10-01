Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Up 46.2% in September

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Alithya Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.74. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alithya Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alithya Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

