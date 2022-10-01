Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $33.88 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 1,417,589,336 coins. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

