Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 200,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Alibaba Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BABA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,116,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.