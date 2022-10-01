Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $194.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.