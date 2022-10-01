Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.55.

AA stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alcoa by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

