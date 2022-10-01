Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.6 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOF remained flat at $54.00 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $117.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.