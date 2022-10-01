Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.6 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOF remained flat at $54.00 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $117.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.