Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $2.79. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 329,646 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $111,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 390,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 326,440 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.