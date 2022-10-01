Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.13 and its 200-day moving average is $244.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.