AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.08.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,666,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after acquiring an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

