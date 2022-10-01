Aeternity One Day Trading Volume Tops $739,737.00 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

