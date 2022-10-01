Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 15,379 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

