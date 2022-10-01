Advisory Resource Group Purchases 39,326 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,326 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $57.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

