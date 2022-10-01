Advisory Resource Group Invests $2.31 Million in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.