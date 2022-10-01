Advisory Resource Group Has $351,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

