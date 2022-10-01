Advisory Resource Group Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 164,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,188,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.08 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

