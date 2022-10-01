Advisory Resource Group Buys 281 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.83. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

