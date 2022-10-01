Advisory Resource Group Buys 20,630 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.3% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 202,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $51.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.