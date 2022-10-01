ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €7.44 ($7.59) and last traded at €7.30 ($7.45). Approximately 2,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.35).

ADLER Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.75 million and a P/E ratio of -43.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.10 and a 200-day moving average of €6.58.

About ADLER Real Estate

(Get Rating)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADLER Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADLER Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.