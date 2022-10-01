adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €170.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ADS opened at €118.88 ($121.31) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €175.13. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

