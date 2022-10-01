Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adbri Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADBCF remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. Adbri has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.
About Adbri
