ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,066,000 after buying an additional 498,832 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 158,182 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW opened at $20.90 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

